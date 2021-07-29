NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints All-Pro punt returner Deonte Harris was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and was issued other citations in July near his hometown of Baltimore, according to police records from Baltimore County.Harris was arrested at 1:27 a.m. on July 16 in Towson, Maryland, and was cited for negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic control device instructions, and exceeding the speed limit.According to police records, Harris was driving 77 mph in a 55 mph zone.The case remains open, and Harris has not yet received discipline from the NFL. The news was first reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.Typically, two-game suspensions are common for a first offense of DUI. Saints defensive back P.J. Williams was suspended two games during the 2019 season after he had an offseason arrest for the same charge in New Orleans.Williams later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.Harris, who came to New Orleans as an undrafted rookie in 2019, has played in 23 games for the Saints and has logged 53 punt returns for 545 yards and 40 kick returns for 1,080 yards.Last season, Harris missed some time due to injury, playing in just nine games. When he was out, then-rookie Marquez Callaway filled in on punt and kick returns, as did Tommylee Lewis. Callaway remains with the team, while Lewis does not.If Harris misses time, he'll be the second receiver to do so. Saints receiver Michael Thomas was placed on the physically unable to perform list earlier this week after having ankle surgery in June. He is expected to miss all of training camp and part of the season.If Harris receives a suspension, he'll be the second key player to do so.Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata will be suspended the first six games of the upcoming season without pay after he tested positive for a banned substance.