DOYLESTOWN >> Planning is underway to bring the Bucks County Classic back to the streets of Doylestown on Sunday, Sept. 12. Returning and new area business donors have committed support to this year’s event, but funds are still needed to close the gap. Race organizers have set up a GoFundMe, and Fred Beans Automotive Group has pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations made.
"We have long relied on area businesses to make the Bucks County Classic a success, but we realize not every business is in the same position to donate coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bucks County Classic Director Laura Reppert. “With Fred Beans stepping up to offer this $10,000 donation match, we feel we can reach our fundraising goal by encouraging both businesses and community members to give what they can on our GoFundMe page. We thank Fred Beans for generously helping us get to our own finish line in terms of fundraising, enabling us to put on another great event for the community.”
This year will mark the 17th Bucks County Classic, which has grown over the years to become the biggest weekend in Bucks County. As the premier cycling event in Southeastern Pennsylvania, both professional and amateur racers compete in their respective events, and a citizen’s ride and kids' races help build a love of cycling. Making the event even more inclusive, the race course winds around the always popular Doylestown Arts Festival.
"The Bucks County Classic is a highly anticipated event each year that unites our community and highlights so many things that make Doylestown a special place, including its rich art scene and cycling friendly streets,” said Fred Beans Automotive Group Vice President Beth Beans Gilbert. “We are proud to operate much of our business here in Doylestown and have made it a priority at Fred Beans to give back in ways that help maintain the town’s strengths and vibrancy. We are happy to play a larger role this year to support the return of the Bucks County Classic after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic and welcome the support of other donors to make this the best year yet.”
Fred Beans Automotive Group also will provide the official car of the 2021 Bucks County Classic and sponsor the Doylestown Bike Works team.
Learn more about the upcoming cycling races and this free family event at www.buckscountyclassic.com. Also find the GoFundMe fundraising link on the @BucksCounty Classic Facebook page.
Fred Beans Automotive Group encompasses 32 rooftops, more than 20 dealerships, 18 brands, six Fred Beans collision centers (franchised CARSTAR), two AutoExpress locations, a parts distribution center, two Carquest locations, four Autorents rental locations, and commercial truck sales.
The company established the Fred Beans Charitable Trust in 2000 to give back to the community, prioritizing among organizations whose focus spans youth and education, human services, arts and culture, and community development.
In 2019, 2020 and 2021, Fred Beans Automotive Group was placed on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list; it also gained a spot on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Healthiest Employers list in 2021. In 2019, the company was recognized among the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Family-Owned Business Award winners. Fred Beans was among the Most Admired CEOs named by the Philadelphia Business Journal in 2019. Learn more at https://www.fredbeans.com/.