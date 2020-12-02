FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Township Police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 1 that injured three and killed one person at the Commons of Fallsington Apartments.
Police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute between two groups of people. A total of four victims were self-transported to local hospitals.
Three juveniles were taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital with gunshot wounds and treated. One 18 year-old male was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.
This is an active homicide investigation being conducted by the Falls Township Police Department and the Bucks County Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Ray Fanelli at 215-949-9100 ext: 439 or r.fanelli@fallstwp.com.