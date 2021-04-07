DOYLESTOWN >> A former Bucks County police officer is being accused of sexually abusing four teen-age boys two decades ago.
Former Warminster Township Police Officer James Carey is scheduled to be arraigned this morning before Magisterial District Judge Maggie Snow.
The abuse allegedly occured while Carey was working as a D.A.R.E. officer for the township. The Drug Abuse Resistance Education program is aimed at teaching kids in elementary and middle school about the dangers of drugs and alcohol, along with exposing the youth to a positive interaction with law enforcement officials.
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is expected to announce charges during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The arrest follows a lengthy investigation by Bucks County Detectives and an inquiry by a Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury.