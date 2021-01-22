MOUNT HOLLY, NJ >> Weather forecasters are keeping their eyes on Monday and Tuesday for the potential of snow or mix precipitation from a developing low pressure system that will cross south of the region. The following is what forecasters at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey are saying about the storm's potential:
What has changed: Models are converging closer to a track for this system. It now appears that the first low will lift into the mid Mississippi Valley before weakening as the secondary low develops and intensifies just off the southern Delmarva coast. Consequently, we have more confidence that most (if not all) of our region will see some precipitation from this system, though there remains uncertainty in details especially with regards to precipitation type.
Timing: It looks like the prime period for precipitation will be from about mid-day Monday to mid-day Tuesday, though that could vary greatly by location, and given potential for a very dry boundary layer ahead of this (single digit dewpoints possible in northern NJ and southern Poconos through Monday morning), it may take more time for the boundary layer to saturate and precipitation to reach the ground than what the models are currently depicting.
Precipitation type: At this point, it looks like it will be mostly snow north of the PA turnpike/I-95 corridor, a wintry mix along and south of this corridor, and mostly rain in far southern Delaware and adjacent areas of Maryland.
Precipitation Amounts: There is still a lot of uncertainty with this aspect of the forecast. This isn't a classic coastal low as it will be quickly progressing further off shore once it is east of us, so this doesn't appear to be a system that will produce blockbuster amounts of snow. That being said, and with the consideration of how much uncertainty there remains with precipitation type, it will likely be Saturday afternoon before we will have enough confidence for a snow/ice/rain amount forecast that covers the entire event.
Impacts: As mentioned above, it doesn`t appear that this will be a really big snow event at this point, but slippery conditions will be a concern, especially in the areas that will see more of a wintry mix. Additionally, if freezing rain becomes more likely, ice accretion on elevated surfaces could be compounded by the fact that breezy conditions will be possible (mostly for near shore areas) late Monday night into Tuesday morning.