PITTSBURGH >> Former Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh died December 31 at a retirement community outside of Pittsburgh. He was 88.
Thornburgh, a Pittsburgh native, served as the 41st governor of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1987 winning two successive terms in office.
During his two terms, the Republican governor balanced the state budget each year, reduced personal and business tax rates, cut the state’s record high indebtedness and left a surplus of $350 million.
In addition, economic development, education, and welfare reform programs were implemented during Thornburgh’s administration, and the state’s unemployment rate, which had been among the ten highest in the nation when he was elected, dropped to being among the ten lowest when he left office.
Thornburgh was instrumental in establishing the Ben Franklin program, which was founded in 1983 to support the development of high technology companies in Pennsylvania. He also chaired the Republican Governors Association and the Coalition of Northeastern Governors and he established the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
He also won universal praise as “a calm voice against panic” during the Three Mile Island nuclear accident. During the incident, he oversaw emergency response efforts and also had a major role in coordinating funding for the cleanup.
In 1988, Thornburgh was appointed U.S. Attorney General, serving under both President Ronald Reagan and President George H. Bush. From 1988-1991, he lead an unprecedented attack on white-collar crime and establishing strong ties with law enforcement agencies around the world to help combat drug trafficking, money laundering and terrorism.
He went on to serve as Undersecretary-General at the United Nations (1992-1993), in charge of personnel, budget, and finance matters. He has served as a consultant to the United Nations and the World Bank on efforts to fight fraud and corruption, and was an observer to Russia’s legislative and presidential elections in 1993 and 1996, respectively.
Thornburgh was born in Pittsburgh and graduated from Yale University with a degree in civil engineering and from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.
He was a practicing attorney in Pittsburgh for 12 years before being named U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, a position in which he served from 1969 until 1975, when he became head of the U.S. Justice Department’s Criminal Division. He remained with the Justice Department until 1977, running successfully for governor the following year.
In honor of the former Governor, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered the U.S. and Commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.
“Governor Thornburgh served our commonwealth and our nation with pride and distinction,” said Gov. Wolf. “His calm, grounded leadership was a hallmark of his governorship, and was critical to guiding Pennsylvania through the tumultuous days following the partial meltdown at Three Mile Island. Governor Thornburgh dedicated his life to public service, and his contributions to our commonwealth will not be forgotten.
“Frances and I extend our deepest condolences to the Thornburgh family. The people of Pennsylvania mourn with you.”
The United States flag shall fly at half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.
All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.
“Dick Thornburgh led a life worth celebrating. His public service was a model of integrity and character that anyone seeking office would be wise to follow,” wrote former Governor Tom Ridge in a Tweet. “A remarkable public servant and an even better man. Michele and I send condolences to Ginny and the Thornburgh family.”
Former Pennsylvania Governor and Bucks County native Mark Schweiker issued the following statement on the passing of Governor Thornburgh.
“Gov. Thornburgh was a personal hero and a leader to emulate. His passion for public service and the people of his beloved Pennsylvania was still obvious long after he left office. In examining everything he did during the crisis at Three Mile Island, his leadership was thoughtful and strong at a time when the commonwealth needed it most. Kathy and I extend our prayers to Ginny and his entire family.”