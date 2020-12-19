MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and began vaccinating colleagues and physicians on Thursday, December 17.
The first vaccine recipient at the hospital was respiratory therapist Anita Hinchcliff RRT. Pharmacist Jeffrey Gonzales PharmD administered the vaccination.
"The vaccine is a vitally important tool in getting the pandemic under control and we are delighted to have begun offering colleagues and physicians vaccinations," said hospital officials. "Even with hope on the horizon, we strongly urge everyone in our community to mask up, wear masks properly (covering nose and mouth), physically distance, wash hands, and avoid crowds and close conversations."