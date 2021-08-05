WARRINGTON >> The new 35,000 square foot Amazon Fresh store in Warrington has opened its doors to the public.
The Warrington location at 389 Easton Road is the first Amazon Fresh store to open to the public in Pennsylvania, and the 16th in the country.
"We’re excited to begin serving the Warrington community and to welcome customers into our doors today,” said Ron Marra, store manager at the new Warrington Amazon Fresh grocery store. “Customers shopping at the store will find low prices, a broad selection of high-quality food and convenient, innovative shopping features. I’m also proud that this store has created hundreds of good jobs with benefits locally."
Amazon Fresh offers a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat and seafood, as well as a range of prepared foods made fresh in store every day from fresh-baked bread and made-to-order pizzas, to rotisserie chickens and hot sandwiches like its brisket panini.
In addition, store carries 365 by Whole Foods Market organics, plus national brands like Coca-Cola and Kraft Mac and Cheese; local brands like Yuengling, Victory Brewing Company, La Colombe Coffee Roasters and Unique Pretzels; regional favorites like Duke’s Mayo, Ellenos Yogurt and Boston Chowda; and new Amazon exclusive brands like Aplenty, Fresh and Cursive.
Customers will find low-priced items available to shop every day, including 15 cent bananas; 89 cent freshly-baked bread; $1.79 freshly baked pizza slices; and $4.97 rotisserie chickens.
According to Marra, Amazon Fresh offers a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online. The store features consistently low prices, and free, same-day delivery and pick-up for Prime members.
It also introduces new ways to make grocery shopping more convenient, including the Amazon Dash Cart, which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features to help customers manage their shopping lists and better navigate our aisles.
The Amazon Fresh Store in Warrington is located at 389 Easton Road, Warrington 18976. Store hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.