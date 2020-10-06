IVYLAND >> Bucks County Sheriff Milton R. Warrell III and Montgomery County Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny, both Democrats, have announced their endorsement of Democrat Christina Finello in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District. This support from local law enforcement underscores Finello’s work alongside police departments.
“Christina and I served on the Bucks County Criminal Justice Advisory Board together, and I saw first-hand her commitment to ensuring that our communities are safe, the criminal justice system is fair, and mental health needs are addressed,” said Bucks County Sheriff Milton R. Warrell III. “Public service runs deep for Christina, and I am proud to endorse her for Congress, where she will use her on-the-ground experience in Bucks County to fight for all of our neighborhoods and families.”
“Christina Finello has worked closely with police departments to develop best practices on keeping officers and the public safe during difficult situations, and I know that she will bring this valuable experience to her work in Congress.” said Montgomery County Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny. “Washington would be a better place if more experts like Christina served there, and I am proud to endorse her campaign.”
“I am proud to have the support of local law enforcement leaders in this critical election, and I will always have their back. I do not support defunding the police, and anyone who says otherwise is pushing a lie right out of Trump’s playbook, ignoring my years of work alongside law enforcement,” said Finello. “In Congress, I will work tirelessly to ensure our criminal justice system has the resources needed to keep our neighborhoods safe and treats all Americans equally under the law.”