HARRISBURG >> To celebrate the quadrennial holiday of Leap Day, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced that for one day only – Saturday, Feb. 29 – all wines, spirits, and accessories will be on sale for 10 percent off in every Fine Wine & Good Spirits store across the commonwealth and on FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com.
The 10 percent off sale includes almost everything Fine Wine & Good Spirits sells, including items that are already on sale. Additionally, stores will have bonus Leap Day flash sales: select products will be either $4 off or 40% off – and customers can get the additional 10% off those items, too. Additional information about these product-specific flash sales is included in the accompanying image.
“For the last several years, we’ve offered a 10% off sale during the grand openings of our Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, and they’ve proven to be hugely popular with our customers,” said PLCB Executive Director Charlie Mooney. “So we decided, why not celebrate the Leap Year by offering 10% off in all of our stores and online? We can’t wait to see excited customers come out in droves tomorrow, eager for a unique savings opportunity.”
The 10% Leap Day discount is applied before sales tax and shipping and excludes special order items, Limited-Release Lottery items, wine futures, used barrels, gift cards, and licensee purchases. All orders placed through FWGS.com are subject to the terms and conditions for this website. Items are available at sale prices while supplies last.
The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $18.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.gov.