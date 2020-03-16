ACCIDENT >> A motorist was killed on March 12 in a one car crash at the Penn Warner Club on Bordentown Road.
First responders responded for a report of an overturned vehicle on fire with a person trapped inside. When police arrived, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
The Falls Township and Levittown Fire Company No. 1 Fire Departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.
Police said an occupant of the vehicle was found inside who did not survive.
An initial investigation indicates the vehicle was being driven on the Penn Warner Club property prior to the traffic crash. Evidence found at the scene showed the vehicle was driven from a field, crossed over a gravel roadway, striking a tree. The vehicle came to a rest on its driver side entrapping the driver.
A witness on scene reported seeing a fire while he was down by the lake and initially thought it was a trash can or pile of debris that was on fire. As the witness approached, police said he noticed it was a vehicle on fire with a subject inside. The witness broke out the windshield in an effort to get the driver out but was unsuccessful due to the fire.
Anyone with information or who might have witnessed the traffic crash is asked to contact Officer Jeff Rhodunda, (215) 949-9100 ext 442,