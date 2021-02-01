Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.