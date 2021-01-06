MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> A man charged last month in the shooting death of his two-year-old son in a Middletown Township apartment is now also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Jorddan M. Thornton, 27, of Philadelphia, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child the day after the Dec. 2 shooting death of his son at the Racquet Club Apartments, 1970 Veterans Highway, Middletown Township.
On Jan. 5, an updated criminal complaint was filed against Thornton, charging him with involuntary slaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.
An investigation by the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office concluded Thornton’s son “accessed a loaded firearm and then shot himself in the head in a reckless or grossly negligent manner,” according to the new charges.
Thornton was arraigned by District Judge Daniel Baranoski and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $75,000 bail.
Middletown police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments at 8:49 p.m. Dec. 2 for a medical 911 call indicating a child had fallen with his skull cracked open.
When the first officer arrived, he found Thornton standing outside an apartment holding a male child with a bloody head wound.
From the officer's military background, he believed the child's wound was consistent with a gunshot wound, according to an arrest affidavit.
Thornton told police he had been watching television with his son but fell asleep. He also said his son had been jumping on the bed, and he believed his son hit his head on the headboard, the arrest affidavit continues. Thornton also told that there are guns in the apartment, but all put away in drawers.
The boy was taken to St. Mary Medical Center where he was declared dead a short time later. A doctor there said the injury was consistent with a gunshot wound.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and located a loaded Glock handgun on the floor, at the foot of the bed. The gun was registered to Thornton. Detectives also observed a dresser with its bottom drawer open at the foot of the bed.
The Middletown Township Police Department and Detectives with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy and Assistant District Attorney Brittney Kern.