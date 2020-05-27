LANGHORNE >> Family Service Association of Bucks County welcomed Julie Dees, MA, LPC as the nonprofit organization’s Chief Operating Officer on April 6. She is replacing Marlene Piasecki who will be retiring from her full-time position.
In this role, Dees will support Dina Della Ducata, Chief Executive Officer, in advancing the strategic direction of Family Service in addition to managing the day-to-day operations.
With 20 years of combined clinical and administrative leadership, Dees brings to this position a solid background with organizational growth, staff development, and building and fostering positive community relationships. Dees has worked in both therapeutic and administrative roles and has a keen understanding of what it takes to successfully execute the operations of an exceptional human services agency such as Family Service.
“I am very fortunate to have someone of Julie’s caliber join my senior leadership team. She has a depth of knowledge in the behavioral health field and a passion to serve others,” says Della Ducata.
Dees came to Family Service from Penn Medicine where she served as the Director of Behavioral Health at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. She has a solid reputation for successful engagement with community partners to promote programmatic success.
According to Dees, the decision to join Family Service was an easy one.
Born and raised in Bucks County, Dees spent the majority of her life in this community.
“Working with Family Service feels like coming home,” says Dees. “As I became more familiar with the values and mission of Family Service, I knew this was a place where I could do my heart’s work.”
Dees resides with her wife in Bala Cynwyd. She has two grown children and two black labs. Dees is a decorated United States Air Force Veteran who received her master’s degree in psychological counseling from La Salle University in Philadelphia and her bachelor’s degree in psychology from DeSales University located near Allentown. She will complete her MBA from West Texas A&M University this year.
Family Service’s mission is to listen, care and help. Every day. Last year, the nonprofit organization helped nearly 30,000 members of the Bucks County community by providing a wide range of services including emergency housing, suicide prevention, parent education, counseling, recovery support and much more.
To learn more about Family Service or how you can assist the organization in supporting our neighbors in need, visit www.fsabc.org or contact Kimberly Strong at 215.757.6916Call via Mitel , ext. 218 or kstrong@fsabc.org.