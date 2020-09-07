FALLS TOWNSHIP >> On Sunday, Sept. 6 officers were dispatched to Rock Springs Apartments for a domestic incident.
Officers quickly discovered that the defendant, Lashun Turner, and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument that became violent.
During the course of the altercation, Turner allegedly choked her and, subsequently, fired a handgun at her when she attempted to leave the apartment. She was not hit. Eventually, she was able to escape the apartment.
Police said Turner fled the scene and was last seen crossing the Calhoun Street Bridge.
A warrant has issued for the arrest of Turner for Criminal Attempted Murder of the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Strangulation, Possession of Firearm Prohibited and Terroristic Threats.
It is assumed that Turner is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact FTPD Detective Stephen Reeves at (215) 949-9100 X 430 or s.reeves@fallstwp.com.