FALLS TOWNSHIP >> A Falls Township teacher’s aide was charged Thursday, July 15 with having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.
Jennilynne M. Derolf, 38, was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
She was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $900,000, 10 percent.
The investigation began on Tuesday, July 13 when the Falls Township Police Department received a report of sexual assault.
Police spoke to the complainant who said she discovered that her 14-year-old grandson was having a sexual relationship with his teacher’s aide at Valley Day School in Falls Township.
The victim was interviewed by Falls Township detectives, and he explained that his relationship with his teacher’s aide began with them messaging each other discreetly on a cellphone messaging app and then meeting at Falls Township Park.
In early June 2021, their meetings became romantic, he told Falls Township detectives. He said he and Derolf had sexual intercourse three times in July, twice in the area of the Levittown Lake in Tullytown Borough and once near a baseball field in Bristol Township.
"The defendant’s conduct is not only reprehensible, but criminal," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "She not only violated the trust required in any student teacher relationship, but also that trust that children should be able to have in all adults of authority. She will be held accountable for her criminal acts."
The case was investigated by Falls Township Detectives Stephen Reeves and John Vella and has been assigned for prosecution to Deputy District Attorney Matthew Lannetti.