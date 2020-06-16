FALLS TOWNSHIP >> With an eye on efficiency and substantial financial savings, the Falls Supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Matthew Takita to a dual-role position, which had been previously held by two employees.
Takita, who was hired as Falls Township’s assistant township manager and director of building, planning and code enforcement in October 2019, has been serving as interim township manager since February following the departure of former manager Peter Gray.
During the Falls Supervisors’ virtual meeting Monday evening, June 15 the board voted unanimously to make Takita’s township manager position official.
As part of his contract, Takita will earn $160,000 per year. He will continue to serve as director of building, planning and code enforcement as well.
“He wanted to remain as the building and code director,” Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said. “He’s done a great job. He led us through the COVID-19 situation. His leadership skills are great.”
In his short time with Falls, Dence said Takita has “turned around the code department” – and saved the township a full-time salary to boot.
“We’re saving a lot of money because we have two positions that are down to one position now,” Dence said.
Prior to his work with Falls Township, Takita served for 24 years as Bensalem Township’s director of building and planning department. While at Bensalem Township, Takita authored zoning regulations for a 675-acre revitalization district on the Delaware River. In 2018, he founded MTA, LLC Architecture & Urban Design Firm. His employment agreement with Falls acknowledges Takita’s company but said he “must not allow the managing of this business to interfere in any way” with his Falls duties.
The Supervisors echoed support for Takita and the fine work he has done to date.
“I believe Matt’s a great fit for Falls and very professional,” Supervisor John Palmer said. “He brings a lot to the table.”
A 1991 Bachelor of Science in Architecture graduate of Spring Garden College, Takita has worked in public service since 1992.
He holds two dozen certifications from the International Code Council, including Building Code Specialist, Mechanical Code Official, Fire Plans Examiner, Residential Building Inspector, Master Code Professional and Certified Building Official, among others. Takita has more than a dozen Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code licenses, including Residential Building Inspector, Residential Mechanical Inspector, Electrical Inspector, Fire Inspector and Building Code Official.
Takita is a member and former chair of the International Code Council - Building Code Exam Advisory Committee, which assisted the country in transitioning from three separate building codes to one standard code. In addition, he prepared the national certification exam for building inspectors across the country from 1999 through 2006.