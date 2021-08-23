FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Township Police Officers responded to the area of Bristol Pike and Wheatsheaf Lane to check the well being of a juvenile on August 22 at 4:18 p.m.
Family of the 14 year-old male contacted police after becoming aware that the woman arrested for sexually assaulting him, Jennilynne Derolf, had contacted the juvenile and arranged to meet with him.
Upon the arrival of the police officers, Derolf committed suicide with a firearm, said Police Chief Nelson Whitney. The juvenile was not injured.
The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
Chief Whitney thanked the Bucks County Coroner's Officer for their assistance in the investigation.
In July, Derolf, a 38 year old Falls Township teacher’s aide, was charged with having a sexual relationship with the student.
She was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault and institutional sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors.
The victim was interviewed by Falls Township detectives, and he explained that his relationship with his teacher’s aide began with them messaging each other discreetly on a cellphone messaging app and then meeting at a Falls Township Park.
In early June, their meetings became romantic, he told Falls Township detectives. He said he and Derolf had sexual intercourse three times in July, twice in the area of the Levittown Lake in Tullytown Borough and once near a baseball field in Bristol Township.