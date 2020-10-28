FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Kevin Mongiori.
Kevin, 39, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 22 in Morrisville (Falls Township). He is 6 feet, four inches tall with a medium/muscular build, brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be headed to Kensington.
Kevin drives a 2015 white Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania Plate KHC-6834.
Contact the Falls Township Police Department at 215-945-3100 or Detective Stephen Reeves at 215-302-3305, s.reeves@fallstwp.com or 911.