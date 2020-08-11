FALLS TOWNSHIP >> On August 9, police were dispatched to the Falls Township Community Park located at 9125 Mill Creek Road for a report of a child drowning.
Responding officers entered the lake and found a four year old boy under the water. The child was brought to shore and given immediate medical attention.
The officers continued to provide medical care with paramedics from the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad (LFHRS).
The child was transported to Jefferson Bucks Hospital and later transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital in Philadelphia.
The incident is under investigation. If anyone has any information, contact FTPD Detective Catherine Coffman at 215-949-9100 ext. 318 or email c.coffman@fallstwp.com.