FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Officer John Yeager logged off the radio for the last time on August 9 at 3:09 p.m. After 35 years of service with the Falls Township Police Department, Officer Yeager has retired.
Officer Yeager protected and served the community for many years prior to being assigned to the Community Policing Unit.
Through the Community Policing Unit, he has involved township adults and youth in numerous programs, including the Falls Township Police Youth Police Academy, Citizens Police Academy and Program H.E.R.O. for high school students.
The H.E.R.O. program brings special speakers to the high school who share stories about choices they have made and the resulting consequences. It is designed to impact students who hopefully learn a lesson through the cautionary tales.
Officer Yeager also instructed D.A.R.E. and S.T.E.P.S. for the township's elementary-age students and participated in the Cops N Kids program. At Pennsbury High School he has instructed classes on health, driver’s education and career connection and for several years worked Pennsbury’s Prom ensuring the safety of all attending.
Officer Yeager obtained Falls Township Police clothing bins, with the proceeds going towards the Youth Police Academy so there is no cost to the cadets attending.
Officer Yeager has also been an important and visible part of community events such as Fallsington Day, National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop, National Drug Take Back and Shredder Day.
"Thank you, Officer Yeager for your years of commitment and dedication to the residents not only in our township, but in the surrounding townships where you were an important part helping to educate not only our youth but adults as well. We wish you the best of luck in your retirement," said Chief Nelson Whitney.