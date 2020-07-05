FAIRLESS HILLS >> Police have charged a township man with risking a catastrophe for intentionally setting off fireworks next to a victim's vehicle and home, causing damage to both.
Police said Neal Sanderson and his son, Kevin, were setting off fireworks on July 2 between 8 and 10 p.m. when the incident occured.
The victim was home during the time of the incident, police said.
Neal Sanderson had told the victim that he had dreamed of blowing up her residence for sending him to prison for a previous incident, police said. And Neal Sanderson did retaliate by setting off the fireworks that struck her vehicle and residence, police said.
Kevin Sanderson also participated in the actions with him, police said.
Neal and Kevin Sanderson were taken into custody. During the arrest police also located drug paraphernalia. Both were arraigned by Judge Baranowski. Bail was set at $50,000 for Neal Anderson and Kevin was set at $15,000 and ROR.