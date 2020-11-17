FALLS TOWNSHIP >> With an eye on public safety, the Falls Township Supervisors have banned parking on a portion of Woolston Drive and Makefield Road.
Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said parking had been prohibited on the roads along the side immediately adjacent to the Commons at Fallsington Apartments, but drivers had recently started parking there.
Acting Police Chief Nelson Whitney told the board previously that the police department noticed parking problems in the area around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Whitney said the department had received 20 complaints regarding the visibility problem for drivers heading from Makefield Road toward Woolston Drive.
“It got to the point where there was going to be a tragedy,” Whitney said.
Police put up temporary no parking signs. At the board’s September meeting, an ordinance amendment was introduced. On Monday, the board unanimously adopted the change.
“We’re just making it legitimate now and permanent,” Dence said.
In other business, the Supervisors granted conditional use approval to permit Verizon Wireless to install six panel-style antennas on top of the 14-story Sheraton Hotel, which is located at 400 N. Oxford Valley Road. Verizon Wireless representatives said the antennas would be covered in a mylar adhesive coating to “mimic the sky.” Equipment would not be visible at ground level, officials said.
“This site is necessary because of the tremendous demand in this area for cell phone service,” according to a Verizon Wireless representative, who referenced the proximity to Sesame Place, Oxford Valley Mall and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.