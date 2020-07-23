FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Improvements are planned for the hockey rink at the Falls Township Community Park. And, with any luck, most of the costs will be covered by a state grant.
The Falls Township Board of Supervisors, during its July 20 virtual meeting, authorized submission of a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
If awarded, the grant is expected to cover $138,988.60 of the total $163,516 project with Falls Township contributing the remaining $24,527.40.
“We were going to budget and spend the money,” Supervisors Chairman Jeff Dence said. “It’s a pretty good deal since we were just going to (pay for) the whole thing.”
Upgrades are aimed at improving the look and function of the roller hockey rink by resurfacing the rink, replacing the dasher board, restoring the fencing, painting, and marking the surface, and sealing cracks.
Parks and Recreation Director Brian Andrews said the project requires a two-part bid. Andrews said he hopes to have the resurfacing done this year, with remaining work to follow.