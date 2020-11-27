FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Police concluded a lengthy investigation of a motorcycle pursuit on August 22 with the arrest of Christopher Troupe on Nov. 26, said Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney.
Troupe was operating the motorcycle that was being chased by Falls Police for driving recklessly that night back in August 2020.
Falls Police Officer Jeffrey Rhodunda was seriously injured during the pursuit when the police vehicle he was operating rolled over and struck a tree.
Troupe was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (a 3rd degree Felony) and related charges.
Chief Whitney thanked the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bucks County Detectives for their hard work and assistance in this investigation. Troupe as arraigned on Nov. 26 in district court.