FALLS TOWNSHIP >> The Falls Township Board of Supervisors has advanced plans to locate a new 5,585-square-foot Wawa in the Lincoln Highway shopping center where Arosso, a Touch of Sicily, was previously situated.
During its July meeting, the Supervisors voted to grant preliminary and final land development approval for a Wawa store and eight fueling stations on the 2.04-acre property.
Arosso, A Touch of Sicily is in the process of relocating to a 3,000-square-foot space inside the shopping center. The restaurant closed its original location Fourth of July weekend.
The approval comes on the heels of a previous Falls Board of Supervisors conditional use approval to permit gas pumps at the location. In an effort to help fill vacancies in the shopping center, the supervisors last year modified the zoning at the intersection of Arleans Avenue and Lincoln Highway from shopping center to highway commercial zoning. The zoning change allows for the planned demolition of the former Arosso building and for a 5,585-square-foot Wawa with eight fuel pumps to be built in its place.
Other site improvements include a six-foot-wide sidewalk along Lincoln Highway and upgrades to the existing push buttons for walk signals. Designated crossing to the front and back of the store would also be added.
In other land development news, the supervisors voted 4-1 to grant preliminary and final land development approval to Bumm Holdings Company, LLC to demolish an existing structure on its property located at 140-A Oxford Valley Road and construct a 2,400-square-foot storage building and parking lot in its place. Supervisor Vice Chairman Jeff Boraski voted no.
Alss, the wastewater treatment facilities for the 1,800-acre NorthPoint Development at the former U.S. Steel site moved a step closer to fruition. The Supervisors approved a resolution to submit a plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection in conjunction with updating the township’s Act 537 sewage facilities plan. The submission reflects the redevelopment project at the Keystone Trade Center.
The Supervisors also conducted a hearing during the meeting on a special study related to the township’s sewage facilities management or Act 537 plan. The meeting, which was held in a hybrid format - allowing for in-person and teleconferencing participation - received no comments during the hearing. The board then voted unanimously to submit a special study to the Pennsylvania DEP, reflecting the sale of the privately owned wastewater facilities from U.S. Steel to the Morrisville Municipal Authority.