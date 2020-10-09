Rachael Denhollander is an attorney, author, educator and sexual abuse victims’ advocate. She came to prominence in 2016 as the first woman to pursue criminal charges and speak publicly against USA Gymnastics’ team doctor Larry Nassar. As a result, 300 women came forward as victims of Nassar abuse. Denhollander’s work lead to Nassar’s imprisonment, numerous charges filed against University of Michigan officials and USA Gymnastics executives and a record-setting $500 million settlement with Michigan State University for Nassar survivors in 2018. In 2019, she published an account of her experience called, What is a Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics.