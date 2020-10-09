BUCKS COUNTY >> Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) will present an Evening in the Roaring 20s Auction & Gala, on October 15 at 7 p.m. Like many events taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Gala will be an online event. Guests are invited to learn the Charleston, bid on silent auction items, and hear from NOVA clients and special guest speaker, Rachael Denhollander, all from the comfort of their own home.
The hour-long, live program will take place via GoToWebinar and will feature 1920's themed entertainment, a silent auction with 200+ items, and a wine pull. Registration for the Gala is free. Tickets for the wine pull are $20 and participants can win a bottle of wine valued between $15 and $295. Only 125 bottles are available for this wine pull and every ticket is a winner! To register for the event or purchase tickets for the wine pull, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/e1u/.
Rachael Denhollander, an attorney, author, educator and sexual abuse victims’ advocate will be the evening’s guest speaker. Denhollander came to prominence in 2016 when she was the first woman to pursue criminal charges and speak publicly against USA Gymnastics’ team doctor Larry Nassar. As a result, 300 women came forward as victims of Nassar abuse.
Denhollander’s work lead to Nassar’s imprisonment, numerous charges filed against University of Michigan officials and USA Gymnastics executives and a record-setting $500 million settlement with Michigan State University for Nassar survivors in 2018. In 2019, she published an account of her experience called, What is a Girl Worth?: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics.
Angela McGettigan, Director of Community Relations and Development, NOVA, remarked, “We are extremely honored and grateful to have Rachael Denhollander as our special guest for this year’s Gala. We are so proud of Rachael’s courage to speak out about her own experiences as a victim/survivor of sexual assault and her hard work and advocacy on behalf of others.”
In addition to hearing Denhollander speak, participants can take part in a silent auction to bid on items including jewelry, a vacation in Antigua, an autographed Zach Ertz Eagles jersey and other items that are added daily. The auction will open on October 11 at 10:00 a.m. and end on October 15 at 9:00 p.m. To view the auction items and register to bid on them, visit www.nova.givesmart.com.
The Presenting Sponsor for an Evening in the Roaring 20s is EC Fence & Ironworks, Inc. EC Fence and Ironworks, Inc. has been supporting NOVA’s auction and other fundraising events for the past 9 years. For more information about EC Fence, visit www.ecfence.net.
Fox Trot Sponsors include Penn Community Bank and Parx Casino. Tango Sponsors include Bensalem Township Police Department, Univest Financial, and Worth & Company, Inc. Waltz Sponsors include Antheil, Maslow & MacMinn, LLP, Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks, Inc., Kreischer Miller, Marshall Grezlak Wealth Advisory Services, Inc. and O'Neill Nissan, Inc.
Information requests and questions about the event or the silent auction should be directed to Jill Mann, Development Associate, at jill@novabucks.org.
ABOUT NOVA
Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) supports, counsels and empowers victims of sexual assault and other serious crimes in Bucks County and works to prevent and eliminate violence in society through advocacy, training, community education and prevention programs. Founded in 1974, NOVA is a non-profit 501(c)(3), community-based organization operating out of three offices in Fairless Hills, Jamison and Perkasie. Services are made possible through the financial support of federal, state and local government grants and contracts, corporations, foundations and private donations. All contributions are tax deductible to the extent provided by law. For more information, visit www.NOVABucks.org.
