PRINCETON >> Max Hansen, the celebrated Bucks County chef/owner of Max Hansen Caterer, has completed the purchase of the property that will become the future headquarters of his catering operation in Mercer County, NJ.
The 25,000 square foot, multimillion dollar property, with a full-service liquor license, is located at 328 Carter Road in Princeton, N.J., and will be named The Princeton Farmhouse.
Once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, it will accommodate up to 300 guests for sit-down affairs.
Located on a preserved 82-acre sylvan campus, it is just seven minutes from downtown Princeton and equidistant between New York and Philadelphia. A pre-existing approved plan for the property is being revised to accommodate new requirements for coronavirus protocols.
Hansen, who has been serving the Princeton, NJ and Bucks County communities for more than 25 years, recognized there was a scarcity of sizable premium event spaces in the Princeton area. With The Princeton Farmhouse he will be able to fill a long standing void.
“I believe that our farmhouse venue will provide a world class event space worthy of the community,” Hansen said.
The venue is being designed by Studio Hillier — one of the foremost architecture firms in the world, which is also Princeton-based and run by husband-and-wife architects Barbara and Bob Hillier. Construction will begin late summer 2021, with completion slated for the summer of 2022.
The Princeton Farmhouse will include a full-service catering and event facility, a commissary kitchen, and offices. Studio Hillier’s plan is to raise the event space roof to create an airy modern structure.
The new design will incorporate what Max refers to as “the look and feel of a New England farm compound with a Princeton aesthetic.”
A large deck built into the innovative design will allow guests to enjoy additional outdoor space when weather permits. The farmhouse connects to the event space, and the deck will have stunning views of a pond. The grounds surrounding the building will be landscaped with native and sustainable plants.
Hansen said that the property will not only be used for private affairs, but will have the flexibility to host conferences, seminars, meetings, corporate events, and charitable fundraisers. Hansen added that he will also be partnering with several local farms, including Cherry Grove Farms, Terhune Orchards and Blue Moon Acres, to provide fresh, premium local ingredients for his menus.
Hansen’s career in catering has always landed him in the midst of rarified company. Some of the notables he has cooked for include: Former First Lady Michelle Obama; and former Presidents George W. Bush, George Herbert Walker Bush, and Bill Clinton. He has served governors, ambassadors and international heads of state, and was one of the premier caterers providing delicious food for the National Football League’s cocktail party at the Meadowlands for Super Bowl XLVII in 2014.
In addition, Hansen had the honor of serving 10,000 guests at Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell’s first inauguration gala in Harrisburg in 2003.
“The Princeton Farmhouse is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for me and for my team,” said Hansen. “I’ve been working my entire career to build this type of premier facility, and I cannot wait to serve our guests from Princeton and beyond next summer!”
To learn more about Max Hansen, visit https://maxhansencaterer.com or call 215-766-3439.