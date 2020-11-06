BUCKS COUNTY >> Incumbent Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick has won re-election in the race for Pennsylvania's 1st District.
Fitzpatrick, who emphasized his bipartisanship in the district that was won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and by Democrat Joseph Biden in 2020, has defeated a challenge by Democrat Christina Finello of Ivyland.
The district includes Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County.
Unofficial Montgomery County vote counts Thursday showed Fitzpatrick with 24,219 votes to Democrat Christina Finello's 23,886. Unofficial Bucks County tallies showed Fitzpatrick with 206,298 votes to Finello's 144,705.
The Montgomery County totals included 7,203 of Fitzpatrick's votes as having come from mail-in ballots and 17,016 from from votes cast in person on Election Day. Finello had 15,189 mail-ins and 8,697 in person votes, the Montgomery County numbers showed.
“I love our community so much and I’m honored and humbled to represent Pennsylvania’s First District for the next two years. I am ranked the No. 1 most independent congressman in the entire nation, and that is exactly what our community deserves," Fitzpatrick said in a statement Thursday.
"Our community is not far-left or far-right, we are centrist and pragmatic ... Our People’s Movement is about building bridges at a time when too many are trying to burn them. We must start listening more than lecturing, viewing diversity of thought as a strength to be harnessed, not a weakness to be criticized. Our People’s Movement is about building consensus in the center and moving forward to save our nation. We need to be one community, now more than ever and I am excited to continue this fight in Congress."
As Bucks and Montgomery County continue counting mail-in ballots in the PA-01 Congressional race, but with not enough outstanding votes to make up the gap, Finello conceded the election on November 6.
“I got into this race to be a fighter. A fighter for Pennsylvanians who deserve affordable healthcare. A fighter for our families and economy struggling through this pandemic. A fighter for the people of Bucks and Montgomery County, where I have grown up and who have given me so much. While I won’t be heading to Washington, I won’t stop fighting for these priorities and our communities.
"I wish Brian Fitzpatrick well in his third term and thank all of the volunteers and staff who made this campaign a reality. It was a real team effort and the privilege of a lifetime. I couldn’t have done it without you all, and hope I made you proud.”
Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District includes all of Bucks County and a small portion of neighboring Montgomery County.