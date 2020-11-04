BUCKS COUNTY >> In the race for Pennsylvania's 1st District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, who emphasized his bipartisanship in the district that was won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, was projected by news agencies including the Associated Press, as having won the election.
The district includes Bucks County and a portion of Montgomery County.
Unofficial Montgomery County vote counts Thursday showed Fitzpatrick with 24,219 votes to Democrat Christina Finello's 23,886. Unofficial Bucks County tallies showed Fitzpatrick with 206,298 votes to Finello's 144,705.
The Montgomery County totals included 7,203 of Fitzpatrick's votes as having come from mail-in ballots and 17,016 from from votes cast in person on Election Day. Finello had 15,189 mail-ins and 8,697 in person votes, the Montgomery County numbers showed.
“I love our community so much and I’m honored and humbled to represent Pennsylvania’s First District for the next two years. I am ranked the No. 1 most independent congressman in the entire nation, and that is exactly what our community deserves," Fitzpatrick said in a statement Thursday.
"Our community is not far-left or far-right, we are centrist and pragmatic ... Our People’s Movement is about building bridges at a time when too many are trying to burn them. We must start listening more than lecturing, viewing diversity of thought as a strength to be harnessed, not a weakness to be criticized. Our People’s Movement is about building consensus in the center and moving forward to save our nation. We need to be one community, now more than ever and I am excited to continue this fight in Congress."
The Finello campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Finello's campaign manager issued a statement: “As we have repeatedly emphasized, it is critical that we trust our democratic process and wait for every vote to be counted,” said Ali Anderson.
For election count updates, visit BucksCounty.org and click the Election Portal.
Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District includes all of Bucks County and a small portion of neighboring Montgomery County.