BUCKS COUNTY >> Former Vice President and U.S. Senator Joseph Biden is projected to win the White House and become the 46th President of the United States, according to projections.
After nearly five days of counting votes, Biden is projected to win Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes and Nevada and its six electoral votes giving him more than the 270 votes needed to become President of the United States.
Incumbent President Donald Trump and the Republicans continue to challenge the voting process with the outstanding battleground states of Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina still not called for either candidate.
In Bucks County, the former Vice President from Delaware won over Trump with 51.35 percent of the vote. Biden also won Allegheny, Dauphin, Lehigh, Northampton, Lackawanna, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties in Pennsylvania.
In Bucks County, 74 percent of voters cast their ballots either in person or with absentee and mail-in ballots. A total of 364,562 votes were cast in the election out of 487,989 registered voters in the county.
The Biden campaign and the Democrats successfully made the race a referendum on Trump’s personality and his handling of the coronavirus.
The Trump campaign touted its record on the economy and the socialist agenda pushed by the Democratic Party, including ending fracking and eliminating fossil fuels.
Both candidates brought their campaigns to Bucks County in the lead up to the Election, Biden on Oct. 25 at the Lower Bucks campus of the Bucks County Community College and Trump one week later at an Upper Makefield farm on Halloween.
Also making stops here were Donald Trump’s son Eric on Oct. 16, Second Lady Karen Pence on Oct. 15, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka in September and Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump in August.
“It’s exciting to see Joe Biden become our President-elect,” said Democrat Steve Santarsiero who represents the 10th Senatorial District in Bucks County. “It was obviously a hard fought campaign and there are still divisions in this country. But I’m hopeful he will begin the work of bringing us all back together and finding compromise wherever we can to move the country forward.
“I’m sure the transition will go smoothly and the Biden Administration will start,” he said. “It’s not unanticipated news today, but the news with Pennsylvania being called for Biden did it.”
U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released the following statement to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory:
“I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in this campaign. It’s now time to unite and heal our Nation so we can build back better. Coming together as one Nation, we can defeat the virus, rebuild our economy for workers and families and provide a brighter future for our children.”