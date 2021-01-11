BENSALEM >> Bensalem Police seized eight kilos of Methamphetamine on Saturday, January 9 during a traffic stop on Street Rd.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 54-year-old Jerimias Donis-Garcia from Maryland. Donis-Garcia was the target of a long-term narcotics investigation.
Donis-Garcia was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Florida registration.
During the traffic stop, narcotic trained police K-9 indicated on the presence of an illegal substance. The vehicle was seized and a search warrant was obtained.
A hidden compartment was located underneath the rear passenger seats. The trap contained eight kilos (15 pounds) of methamphetamine with a street value of 1.6 million dollars.
Donis-Garcia was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10 percent of $1,500,000.