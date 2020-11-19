BUCKINGHAM >> An Easton man was killed Nov. 18 in a collission between a motorcycle and a car in the 3600 block of North Easton Road.
Police responded to the scene just before 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcycle operator, Matthew Hammerstone, 21, of Easton, laying in the roadway. He was later pronounced dead at Doylestown Hospital.
During the course of their investigation, police found that the motorcycle was travelling northbound on Easton Road when a Jaguar SUV entered the roadway. The motorcycle operator was unable to avoid the SUV and collided with rear driver’s side of the Jaguar.
The operator of the SUV was not injured.
The crash remainsl under investigation by the Buckingham Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.