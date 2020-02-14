TREVOSE >> Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 15 to unveil its newly remodeled restaurant at 1866 Brownsville Road in Trevose.
Beginning at 9 a.m., Dunkin’ will offer the first 100 guests *Free Coffee for a Year. To celebrate the grand re-opening, the store will also offer guests a ** 99 cent medium hot or iced coffee for joining the celebration!
Dunkin’ franchisee Suresh “Nash” Patel and local dignitaries will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.
Guests are invited to enjoy face painting, balloon art, the Dunkin’-branded prize wheel, on-site music with a live DJ, and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles.
Guests will get a glimpse into Dunkin’s new modern design and in-store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system, and fully integrated digital kiosks that allow guests to order without the assistance of a Dunkin’ crew member. The new Dunkin’ is also a DD Green Achievement restaurant, which is designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The new restaurant will be open from 5 AM to 10 PM, seven days a week, will employ approximately six crew members and will feature indoor seating, free Wi-Fi and a convenient drive-thru. Naresh “Nash” Patel of Suresh Patel Network is Dunkin’s franchisee for the restaurant.
To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow Dunkin on Facebook Dunkin’, or Twitter @DunkinDonuts.
*Free Coffee for a Year excludes Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, Frozen Coffee, and Espresso beverages and comes in the form of a coupon book valid for four free Medium Hot or Iced Coffees a month for 12 months plus 2 Bonus Months (total 56 coupons). Valid only at the 1866 Brownsville Rd. location. Almondmilk, Oatmilk, and Espresso shots may be an additional charge. Guests may only receive one Free Coffee for a Year prize during the event.
** Excludes Cold Brew and Frozen Coffee, offer valid during event only. ©2020 DD IP Holder LLC.