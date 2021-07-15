NEWTOWN >> Acclaimed cruise pianists Danny O’Neill and Michael Dashefsky will share the spotlight in a first-of-its-kind musical fundraiser on Saturday, July 24 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Newtown Athletic Club. The event will benefit the Lower Bucks County Vietnam Veteran Memorial.
O’Neill and Dashefsky will star in “Dueling Pianos,” a unique song auction show that will combine audience requests with competitive bidding. Audience members can not only bid to request favorite songs from O’Neill and Dashefsky but can also bid to request that songs NOT be played.
Cost is $15 per person. Tickets can be purchased here or via Venmo @PAVVMF1. Food and drink will be available. All proceeds will benefit the memorial, which is scheduled to be dedicated on Sunday, September 26 at Veterans Park on Veterans Highway in Middletown Township.
A project of the PA Vietnam Veterans Foundation, the memorial will honor victims from Bensalem Township, Bristol Borough, Bristol Township, Falls Township, Hulmeville Borough, Langhorne Borough, Langhorne Manor Borough, Lower Makefield Township, Lower Southampton Township, Middletown Township, Morrisville Borough, Newtown Borough, Newtown Township, Northampton Township, Penndel Borough, Upper Makefield Township, Upper Southampton Township, and Wrightstown Township.
The memorial will include 95 names of servicemen from Lower Bucks County, including 94 killed in action and one missing in action. The memorial sculpture is being created by Abbe Godwin, a highly regarded creator of works memorializing members of the armed services, whose works include the Corpsman Memorial and the Peacekeeper statue at the Beirut Memorial, both at Camp Johnson in Jacksonville, NC; and the North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the grounds of the state capitol in Raleigh.
The anticipated $250,000 cost of the memorial is being funded by state and local grants, and through various fund-raising efforts. Donations can be made at www.lbcvvm.org.
The PA Vietnam Veterans Foundation includes two veterans of the Vietnam War, Fran Drummond of Langhorne Manor Borough and John Rumsey of Langhorne Borough. Chaired by Ed Preston, it includes seven members of The Wall in Bucks County, the grassroots organization that brought the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall to the area, as well as other civic-minded residents and members of the business community. Upwards of 25,000 people visited the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall during its July 14-16 run in Penndel in 2017. The event also raised more than $31,000 in money and goods that was donated to local and national veterans causes.
About the Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation
The Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation is 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to preserving the legacy and memory of those from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, as well as from Lower Bucks County, who served in Vietnam War, including those who were killed or are missing in action and those who returned only to suffer the effects of the war for the remainder of their lives. More information is available at www.lbcvvm.org.
