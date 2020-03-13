NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), public access to Newtown Borough Hall is limited until March 31 or until further notice.
Borough Hall will continue to be staffed and essential Borough business will continue to be conducted.
Before coming to Borough Hall, call 215-968-2109 for instructions regarding dropping off or picking up permits or other materials. All public meetings are cancelled until March 31 or until further notice.
To keep up to date with important information regarding COVID-19, see the following resources:
World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
Pennsylvania Department of Health Media Page: https://www.media.pa.gov/Pages/Health.aspx
Bucks County Health Department: http://www.buckscounty.org/government/healthservices/HealthDepartment/CoronavirusInfo
The Borough will use its website www.boroughofnewtown.com to update the community in the coming days and weeks.