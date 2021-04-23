NEWTOWN >> The Bucks County Community College Board of Trustees has unanimously selected Dr. Felicia L. Ganther to serve as the next president of Bucks County Community College.
Following an extensive national search, the Board unanimously selected Dr. Ganther from a diverse and impressive pool of candidates.
Originally from Los Angeles, California, Felicia holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from Norfolk State University in Virginia. She also holds a Juris Doctorate from the University of Illinois at Chicago’s John Marshall Law School, and a Ph. D. in Community Resources and Development from Arizona State University.
Dr. Ganther has a remarkable record of accomplishments, both as an educator, administrator, and strong advocate for students. She has extensive experience in crisis management, retention initiatives, student life, strategic planning and academic quality improvement.
“We are delighted Dr. Felicia Ganther will be joining Bucks County Community College as our next president. The board entered this process wanting to select an individual with a strong vision and a commitment to our students, faculty, alumni and staff, as well as the ability to expand the relationship we have with the community,” said Board of Trustees Chair David Breidinger.
Ganther will become the fifth president of Bucks County Community College in the College’s 57-year history.
"I am very excited about the opportunity to build on the strong foundation at Bucks County Community College. With our continued focus on the implementation of our strategic commitments, a successful reaccreditation, and efforts towards inclusivity, Bucks will continue to innovate and reimagine how we serve and support our students towards transfer opportunities and career placement. I am honored to have been selected as the next president of the College and look forward to becoming a part of this wonderful community," said Dr. Ganther.
The selection comes following a comprehensive and successful search process conducted over the past six months and with the assistance of Greenwood/Asher & Associates, an executive search firm specializing in higher education. The search committee, which was appointed by the Board of Trustees, assembled following the retirement announcement by current Bucks President Dr. Stephanie Shanblatt.
“Institutions of higher education are facing a distinctive set of challenges associated with the pandemic. With Dr. Ganther’s leadership and enthusiasm, we will achieve our mission and continue to grow Bucks’ reputation as one of the pre-eminent colleges in the nation,” said Trustee Blake Eisenhart, who led the search committee charged with recommending candidates to the Board of Trustees.
“The board is grateful to the many members of the Bucks community who participated in the search process. The pool of candidates was of the highest caliber and the board couldn’t be happier with the process and certainly the outcome. We welcome Dr. Felicia Ganther to Bucks,” Breidinger said.
Dr. Shanblatt offered her congratulations also. “I join the campus community, in welcoming Dr. Ganther to Bucks. Her academic credentials, experience, and commitment to the high ideals of the community college make her amply suited to help write the next chapters in Bucks’ story.” Dr. Shanblatt, who has served as President of the college since 2012, will be working with Dr. Ganther over the next several months to ensure a smooth transition come July 1.
Founded in 1964, Bucks County Community College is a two-year, public institution that offers more than 80 programs of study that lead to either an associate degree or certificate. Successful graduates transfer to four-year colleges and universities to complete a bachelor’s degree, or directly launch a career, depending on the major. The college serves more than 7,000 credit-seeking students and more than 70,000 students in non-credit programs each year. To learn more, visit www.bucks.edu or call 215-968-8000.