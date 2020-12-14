DOYLESTOWN >> Doylestown Hospital earned a ninth consecutive ‘A’ grade for patient safety.
Doylestown Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Doylestown Hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
“Nine consecutive ‘A’ grades in patient safety is a testament to Doylestown Health’s continuing focus on quality care,” said Scott Levy, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “It is especially noteworthy that Doylestown Health successfully maintains excellence despite the pandemic. The Leapfrog patient safety grade places an exclamation point on the expanding reputation for quality our community-based health system earns each day, one patient at a time.”
“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Doylestown Hospital. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
Doylestown Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ grade today when Leapfrog updated grades for fall 2020. To see Doylestown Hospital’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.