DOYLESTOWN >> Doylestown Health has secured rapid testing for both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, a significant improvement since the start of the pandemic in turn-around time and convenience for patients.
Doylestown Health recently opened a drive-through testing site at 584 Swamp Road (Route 313), just south of the intersection with Ferry Road in Doylestown Township. The site enables patients to remain in their vehicles while driving through a warehouse-style building that protects both patients and nursing staff from the weather. A physician order is required.
With the recent addition and availability of rapid testing kits, patients who consent can be notified of the results of the COVID or flu testing within hours via a text message. The tests are processed on location at the drive-through site.
Throughout much of the pandemic, testing results were centralized in a few laboratory locations, and were not available to patients or physicians for as much as a week or more at the height of the pandemic, and within days most recently.
“Our new testing facility is both convenient and patient-friendly during this very strange time,” said Adam Edelson, executive director of Doylestown Health Physicians. “We searched aggressively to secure the best rapid testing technology available. It is a highly-accurate molecular test and requires minimal contact and a nasal swab, unlike the more invasive tests that were available early on during the pandemic.”
Patients need a physician’s order for either the COVID and/or flu test, as well as a reservation to ensure very short wait times. Patients should contact their healthcare provider to determine the appropriateness of either test. Healthcare providers need not be a member of the Doylestown Hospital Medical Staff.
Current hours of operation for the drive-through testing site are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Doylestown Health will expand hours as needed and as rapid testing supplies are available.
“Rapid testing supplies suffered the same supply chain obstacles as many other household and industry items during the pandemic,” Edelson added. “Doylestown Health is currently receiving adequate supplies, not only for the drive-through site, but for use at Doylestown Hospital and Pine Run Health Center as well.”
The drive-through location on Swamp Road replaces all outpatient COVID testing on the Doylestown Hospital campus and at Doylestown Health Urgent Care Center.
Local businesses may contract with Doylestown Health to provide rapid testing for employees. Contact Allyson Gilmore at 215-345-2034.
