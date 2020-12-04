DOYLESTOWN >> Doylestown Health celebrated a comprehensive campaign milestone on December 3 with a private ribbon-cutting and dedication of the Clark Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, which also features the Thompson Family Waiting Area and Levy Conference Room on the first floor of the new Doylestown Health Ambulatory Center.
Designed with an emphasis on efficiency and convenience, the Ambulatory Center will house Doylestown Health’s therapy services under one roof, alongside preadmission testing for outpatient surgeries and procedures, and EMG testing for neuromuscular conditions.
The opening of the Ambulatory Center creates additional space within Doylestown Hospital for continued planned renovations and expansions of other growing services and programs.
The Clark Outpatient Rehabilitation Center is named in honor of the generosity of Angela and Dick Clark, retired CEO of Merck & Co.; they are both chairs of ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health.
“The dedication, competency, compassion, and patient care demonstrated by our therapists is incredible,” said Clark during the dedication. “Now we are able to meet the standards of their professionalism with this new facility. There’s no question that it meets the vision and the standards of Doylestown Health.”
The new facility will offer physical, occupational, and speech therapies as well as hand therapy, lymphedema therapy, and pelvic floor rehabilitation, and programming for neurological impairments with ample space to grow our program to allow 40,000 patient visits annually. Its location within steps of Doylestown Hospital — and convenient parking — on the health system’s flagship campus is in careful consideration of facilitating patient access to these popular and critical services. It will open to patients on Monday, December 7.
Scott Levy, MD, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Doylestown Health, remarked, “This facility furthers our strategy and vision to continue to provide state-of-the-art care for an expanding population of patients in an environment promoting health.”
The brief dedication ceremony was held to recognize the generous investment made by Angela and Dick Clark, visionary early supporters and chairs of "ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health," as well as the Thompson and Levy families. Jim Brexler, President and CEO of Doylestown Health, welcomed guests alongside Joan Parlee, Chair of the Boards of both Doylestown Hospital and Doylestown Health Foundation, and Cheryl Talamo, Senior Executive Director of Surgical Services and Orthopedic Institute.
“We’re very fortunate to have Doylestown Health system in our community,” said Clark. “The dedication of the doctors, nurses, technicians, staff, volunteers, leadership, boards, and the VIA has just been incredible. It’s best in class throughout the United States.”
Doylestown Health is grateful to the generous and early support of Angela and Dick Clark, the Thompson family, Joy and Scott Levy, MD, and the many community members who made this vision of a centralized outpatient facility a reality.
About ONE VISION
Doylestown Health is beginning a bold new chapter as it approaches its second century of healthcare delivery. To honor its centennial, Doylestown Health launched an ambitious comprehensive campaign, "ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health," to elevate the patient experience to new heights and unlock its full potential to deliver exceptional care.
Philanthropic support of ONE VISION: The Campaign for Doylestown Health will fund transformational renovation and expansion across the Doylestown Hospital and Pine Run campuses and will help chart the course for the next generation of patients, providers, and technology. For more information, visit the Doylestown Health Foundation website or call 215-345-2009.