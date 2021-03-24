HARRISBURG >> A Doylestown doctor has been charged with felony violations of the Drug Act for unlawfully prescribing medications such as oxycodone outside his legal and ethical practice of medicine.
On March 24, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub announced the arrest of Dr. Richard Kondan, 58, at the recommendation of a Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury.
“Dr. Kondan used his position of trust and authority to recklessly prescribe addictive medications that are fueling the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania. He showed too little regard for the health and safety of his patients,” said Shapiro. “Cutting off the source of these prescription drugs falling into the wrong hands is imperative to tackling this epidemic that steals the lives of 12 Pennsylvanians a day. We will continue to hold individuals accountable who put the lives of others at risk.”
Dr. Kondan is charged with prescribing highly addictive opioid medications to at least 14 patients in his care. These incidents occurred between November 2017 and September 2019.
The joint investigation by the Office of Attorney General and Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force found that Kondan failed to prescribe controlled substances in accordance with accepted treatment principles. He also failed to keep accurate medical records supporting the high volume of controlled substances that he prescribed.
They also found that Kondan increased dosages of oxycodone without noting appropriate medical justification, and frequently authorized refills without physical examinations or office visits.
It was also discovered that he regularly prescribed many patients dangerous combinations of oxycodone and other prescription medication. For some patients, Kondan used these reckless prescribing practices for as long as 16 years.
“We trust our physicians with our health and in many cases, with our very lives. A doctor’s oath is to 'do no harm.' Instead, Dr. Kondan’s alleged conduct has endangered the very people he was sworn to make well,” said Weintraub.
Dr. Kondan was charged with 14 felony counts of Unlawful Prescription of a Controlled Substance by a Practitioner.
Senior Deputy Attorney General Christie Bonesch and Deputy Bucks County District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon are co-prosecuting the case. The Bucks County Drug Strike Force was created in 2017 to fight the opioid crisis.
All charges discussed are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.