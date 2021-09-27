BUCKS COUNTY >> The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10 percent, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
Don’t wait. People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.*
All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Blood Drives in Bucks County
Bedminster >> Oct. 8 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Deep Run Presbyterian Church, 16 Irish Meetinghouse Road.
Bensalem >> Oct. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western, 3499 Street Road
Bristol >> Sept. 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Ancient Order of Hibernians Division 1, 614 Corson St.
Buckingham >> Oct. 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Buckingham Township Building, 4613 Hughesian Drive
Chalfont >> Oct. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the New Britain Township Building, 207 Park Ave. and Oct. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Pleasantville United Church of Christ, 3424 Limekiln Pike
Doylestown >> Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bucks County Intermediate Unit, 705 N. Shady Retreat Road; Oct. 12 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road; Oct. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Route 202; and Oct. 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Doylestown Township Building, 425 Wells Road
Fairless Hills >> Oct. 5 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church, Monsignor Woods Hall, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road
Feasterville Trevose >> Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Feasterville County District Court, 1500 Desire Ave.
Ivyland >> Oct. 8 from 12 to 5 p.m. at Milton Roy Company, 201 Ivyland Road, and Oct. 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Ivyland New Church, 851 W. Bristol Road
Langhorne >> Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sesame Place Adminstration Building, 100 Sesame Road
Levittown >> Oct. 14 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road.
Morrisville >> October 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave., and Oct. 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Fairless Hills Elks, 835 W. Bridge St.
Newtown >> Oct. 14 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St.
Quakertown >> Oct. 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.; Oct. 12 from 3 to 8 p.m. at The Proper Brewing Company, 117 W Broad St.; and Oct. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Milford Township Building, 2100 Krammes Road
Southampton >> Oct. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Trinity Center, 611 Knowles Ave.
Warminster >> Oct. 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Neshaminy Warwick Presbyterian Church, 1401 Meetinghouse Road; Oct. 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord, 585 W. Street Road; and Oct. 15 from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.
Warrington >> Oct. 13 from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Warrington Fellowship Church, 1455 Cooper Lane
Yardley >> Oct. 4 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Woodside Presbyterian Church, 1667 Edgewood Road, Yardley.