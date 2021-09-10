BRISTOL BOROUGH >> The Bristol Borough Police Department, along with the Bristol Borough Animal Control Officer, are investigating a dog attack which took place on September 8 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Otter Street.
Police said a dog jumped through a screen door from a residence on Otter Street. The dog then ran towards the Bath Street Market where it attacked a 21 year old Bristol Borough man.
According to police, the dog then crossed the street and attacked a 35 year old Bristol Borough man who was walking in the area. The victim fired a round from his handgun into the ground to scare off the dog.
The dog owner then arrived and took control of the dog.
Both victims were treated at Lower Bucks Hospital for bite wounds.
The firearm involved was legally possessed.
The investigation is continuing, however charges against the dog owner for Failure to Contain and Harboring a Dangerous Dog are forthcoming.