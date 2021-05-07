FALLS TOWNSHIP >> Falls Township Police officers on May 6 at 12:02 p.m. were dispatched to Penn Valley Road in the area of Route 13 for the report of a motorcycle which had collided with a pole.
It was reported that the driver was laying on the ground and was not moving.
Multiple officers responded to area and located the 25 year old man, identified as Jeffery Griscavage, laying on the ground partially pinned under his Honda CRF 250 dirt bike.
The pole he had collided with was approximately a quarter mile west of Fallsington-Tullytown Rd.
The officers who had responded performed life-saving efforts until medical personnel from Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad arrived on scene.
At 12:22 p.m Jeffery was transported to Jefferson Bucks Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses at the scene reported that Jeffery had been riding his dirt bike west bound on the paved bicycle path, which runs parallel to Penn Valley Rd at a speed of approximately 20 mph when, for an unknown reason, he collided with the pole.