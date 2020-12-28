BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> Detectives with the Bristol Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office continue to investigate the shooting death of a young man in Bristol Township on Wednesday night, Dec. 23.
The victim has been identified as Shaquille Love, 21 of Bristol Township. An autopsy determined Love died of a single gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.
Bristol Township police were dispatched at 7:08 p.m. on Dec. 23 to the area of Edgely Road and Marion Avenue for a reported shooting. There, police found a Chrysler 200 stopped in the northbound lane of Edgely Road with the driver dead inside.
The investigation determined the driver was shot and killed through the driver’s side window.
If anyone has video at or near the scene and/or has information regarding the shooting, please reach out to Bristol Township Police Department or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office as soon as possible by calling Bristol Township Police at 267-812-3041 or Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6333.