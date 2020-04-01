DOYLESTOWN >> Longstanding partners and supporters of Doylestown Health, Carol and Louis Della Penna and family, have committed $100,000 as a challenge to the community to inspire unrestricted donations to Doylestown Health. The Della Penna $100K Matching Challenge launched on April 1, 2020 to raise a collective $200,000 in new unrestricted gifts by April 30th.
All donations received in response to the Della Penna Challenge will help Doylestown Health meet immediate needs associated with the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, and ensure the safety and well-being of clinical staff, volunteers, and patients of Doylestown Hospital.
Louis Della Penna first visited Doylestown Hospital as a patient more than 20 years ago. He came to the emergency room with chest pain, and doctors stabilized his critical condition. “They literally saved my life,” says Della Penna. Since then he has been deeply involved in a volunteer capacity with the hospital in addition to his generous philanthropy. Della Penna serves on Doylestown Health Foundation’s Board of Trustees, the One Vision campaign committee, and the steering committee of Friends of the Heart Institute, an all-volunteer organization that raises funds to support heart and vascular care at Doylestown Health,
The Della Pennas have been profoundly generous in their support of Doylestown Health. In 2014 they established the Carol and Louis Della Penna Pediatric Center in honor of their four children and seven grandchildren, five of whom reside locally. Most recently, with additional generous support, they named the Della Penna Cardiovascular Intensive Care/Interventional Unit in the newly opened Woodall Center for Heart and Vascular Care.
“With the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic over the last few weeks and in recognition of the extraordinary commitment of the nurses, doctors and Associates at Doylestown Health, the Della Pennas established the matching challenge as a means of bringing the community together to answer the need of these extraordinary times,” stated Laura Wortman, Vice President and Chief Development Officer for Doylestown Health Foundation. “We are grateful to the Della Pennas and all members of our community who are making gifts during this critical time.”
With the matching challenge in place, anyone interested in supporting the hospital and the healthcare heroes serving on the front lines can double their impact. Donors are invited to visit www.doylestownhealthfoundation.org/dellapenna to make an immediate gift in support of Doylestown Health.
About Doylestown Health Foundation
As the philanthropic arm of Doylestown Health, the Doylestown Health Foundation raises funds to safeguard the future of excellence in patient care and improves the quality of life for all members of our Central Bucks County community and beyond.
For more information about Doylestown Health Foundation and giving opportunities at Doylestown Health, please call 215-345-2802 or visit DoylestownHealthFoundation.org.
About the Carol and Louis Della Penna Pediatric Center
Doylestown Health is committed to providing family-centered children’s services to Bucks and Montgomery County communities. The Carol and Louis Della Penna Pediatric Center offers expert inpatient care to all ages including infants, children and teens. Della Penna Pediatric Center Services extend beyond the hospital setting to include health and wellness education, nutrition services and other support services.
