DOYLESTOWN >> Delaware Valley University is pleased to announce that Dr. Benjamin E. Rusiloski, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, will serve as interim president. June 2 is his first official day. Former DelVal President Dr. Maria Gallo is leaving to become chancellor of the University of Wisconsin, River Falls on July 15.
"Dr. Rusiloski is a talented and experienced administrator who can lead our university with skill and dedication during the search for Dr. Gallo's successor," said Majid Alsayegh, chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the University.
Before becoming vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty in 2016, Dr. Rusiloski served as dean of the School of Life and Physical Sciences. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing all academic-related matters, including program development, evaluation, faculty development, and strategic planning for the School of Life and Physical Sciences.
Dr. Rusiloski joined DelVal's faculty in 1994 as an assistant professor of chemistry. Since then, he has served as a professor, chaired two academic departments, served as a dean, and served as VPAA and dean of the faculty.
As dean, he was the principal investigator for a $707,569 award from the National Science Foundation and a $150,000 gift from the Mandell Foundation that were used to renovate five science laboratories on campus. Additionally, he helped secure funding from Bristol Myers Squibb to support student research.
Dr. Rusiloski led the development and implementation of DelVal's signature Experience360 Program. The program, which has become a hallmark of a DelVal education, uses real-world experiences and employer feedback to prepare students for success as young professionals. The National Society for Experiential Education (NSEE) selected the Experience360 Program as the 2019 Outstanding Experiential Learning Program.
"This institution has excellent faculty and staff who are personally invested in the success of each student," said Dr. Rusiloski. "DelVal is a school that I'm proud to be a part of and, I'm honored to be stepping into the role of interim president. I was fortunate to be a part of developing and launching DelVal's award-winning experiential learning program and I look forward to continuing to enhance the student experience as interim president."