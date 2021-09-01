DOYLESTOWN >> On Friday, Aug. 27 Delaware Valley University held a red-carpet premiere and student viewing party for a new episode of "The College Tour," a national television series featuring colleges and universities around the world. DelVal is highlighted in a full episode of the new show.
The event included a red carpet, searchlights, food trucks, popcorn, music, and the students who appear in the show. Students gathered around a big screen on the quad to watch the episode. Alex Boylan, the host of the series, gave an introduction and shared his career journey with students.
"Time can't be stopped, time can't be bought, and time spent being unhappy or not following your passion and your purpose is time you will never get back," Boylan told DelVal students at the event. "You all attend an amazing university that focuses on experiences, use those experiences. You have a faculty that celebrates and supports you. You have an amazing place here to flourish. Whatever you do, where ever you end up in life, whether it's halfway around the globe or right down the street, just do it with everything you've got, and set the world on fire. That will help you live an extraordinary life."
The episode of "The College Tour" featuring DelVal includes interviews with 10 students about their DelVal experiences. The series is designed to allow viewers to virtually tour campuses from their homes. The featured students posed on the red carpet and enjoyed the episode with Boylan and the DelVal community.
"What a fun night of being celebrated and supported," said Christine Lambert '22, a conservation and wildlife management major, from Macungie, Pennsylvania, who is featured in the episode. "Thank you, to everyone who has watched my segment on 'The College Tour' TV Show."
The DelVal episode of "The College Tour" can be streamed on Amazon Prime and other streaming services. The full episode is also available at delval.edu/TheCollegeTour.