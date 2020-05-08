LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission (DRJTBC) on May 8 announced it will resume cash toll collections at its Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) and New Hope-Lambertville (Route 202) toll bridges starting at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13.
The two bridges are among seven toll bridges that will have attendants return to Commission toll booths during the Wednesday overnight shift. The other crossings are: I-78 Toll Bridge, Easton-Phillipsburg (Route 22) Toll Bridge, Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge, Delaware Water Gap (I-80) Toll Bridge, and Milford-Montage (Route 206) Toll Bridge.
The Commission is advising non-E-ZPass motorists to make sure they proceed through the lane with the overhead sign reading “CASH USERS ONLY.” Non-E-ZPass customers will be in violation if they travel through “E-ZPass Only” lanes; such passage will result in additional fees.
The cash-collection lanes will continue operating until further notice. The Commission instituted temporary cashless tolling for non-E-ZPass motorists 10 p.m. March 24 in response to the region’s formerly skyrocketing COVID-19 infection rates.
To safeguard both motorists and Commission employees alike, the agency’s toll collectors are being provided plastic face shields, masks, and nitrile gloves. The Commission additionally recommends that motorists wear masks when using a cash toll lane.
The Commission reminds motorists that they should get E-ZPass to maximize their protection from the spread of coronavirus. The Commission’s E-ZPass service provider is the regional NJ E-ZPass Customer Service Center, which serves seven toll agencies located or domiciled in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Accounts may be established with this E-ZPass service provider by going to www.ezpassnj.com or I-888-AUTO-TOLL (1-888-288-6865). This regional toll processor – which is not a New Jersey state government agency – has served the DRJTBC for more than five years.