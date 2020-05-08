LOWER MAKEFIELD >> The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission on May 7 announced that a Bridge Monitor assigned to safeguarding two of the agency’s weight-restricted truss bridges has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee was assigned night shifts – 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. – and worked at the Centre Bridge-Stockton Toll-Supported Bridge between Bucks County and Hunterdon County, N.J., April 24, 25, 29 and 30; and worked at the Washington Crossing Toll-Supported Bridge between Bucks County and Mercer County, N.J., April 26.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Commission is recommending pedestrians who crossed the two bridges during the respective times and dates listed above and did not socially distance themselves from a Commission employee they might have encountered to monitor their symptoms and contact a healthcare provider if they are feeling ill. The Commission will not be providing further information on this matter in compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
The Commission continues to work closely with its workforce to prevent coronavirus exposure and to provide an environment that is as healthy and safe as possible during this continuing pandemic.