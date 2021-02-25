WEST TRENTON, N.J. >> The Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) on Feb. 25 approved a final rule prohibiting high volume hydraulic fracturing (HVHF) in the Basin.
In a separate action, the commissioners directed its executive director to propose amendments to update the commission’s rules concerning importation of wastewater from outside the basin and exportation of basin waters.
The first action was adopted with the four basin state commissioners voting in the affirmative and the federal commissioner abstaining. The second action was adopted by unanimous vote of the commissioners.
Resolution No. 2021-01 amends the commission’s Comprehensive Plan and Water Code to prohibit HVHF in the Delaware River Basin in order to control future pollution, protect the public health and preserve the waters of the Basin for uses in accordance with the Comprehensive Plan. The full resolution may be accessed at https://www.nj.gov/drbc/library/documents/Res2021-01_HVHF.pdf.
By a separate resolution for the minutes, the commissioners directed DRBC Executive Director Steve Tambini no later than September 30, 2021, to develop and formally propose amendments to the comprehensive plan and DRBC water code to update regulations concerning inter-basin transfers of water and wastewater. The full resolution can be accessed at https://www.nj.gov/drbc/library/documents/ResForMinutes022521_regs-transfers.pdf.
“As DRBC Chair, I welcome this opportunity to provide the fullest protection to the more than 13 million people who rely upon the Delaware River Basin’s waters for their drinking water. This collaborative multi-state [and federal] action through the DRBC also complements the goals of the Delaware River Basin Conservation Act, a bill I introduced and which was passed by Congress in 2016, by helping to ensure that the watershed and water resources of the Basin will be protected from these potential sources of pollution,” said Delaware Governor John Carney. (Gov. Carney serves as the commission’s current chair.)
“As the federal commissioner, I represent the different missions of the many federal agencies with responsibility in the Delaware Basin. As part of the voting process, we solicit input from a team of federal agencies and the White House. Due to the recent Administration transition, this coordination has not been completed and we thus abstained from today’s vote. We respect the vote from each of the commissioners representing their respective states. I greatly appreciate the hard work and extensive coordination by DRBC staff,” said Brigadier General Thomas J. Tickner, Commander, North Atlantic Division, United States Army Corps of Engineers. (Brigadier General Tickner serves as the Commission’s current vice chair.)
“After careful analysis and consideration of the unique geographic, geologic and hydrologic characteristics of the Delaware River Basin, DRBC Commissioners acted today under the authority of the Delaware River Basin Compact to protect the water resources of the Basin, the source of drinking water for millions of Pennsylvanians. Having supported this effort since I was a candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania, I am proud to join with other DRBC Commissioners in preserving the water resources of this unique region for generations to come,” said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. (Gov. Wolf serves as the Commission’s current second vice chair.)
“Fracking poses significant risks to the water resources of the Delaware River Basin, and prohibiting high volume hydraulic fracturing in the Basin is vital to preserving our region’s recreational and natural resources and ecology,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. “Since the beginning of my Administration, New Jersey has been a leader in environmental protection and justice, climate action and clean energy. More than 13 million people rely on the waters of a clean Delaware River Basin that is free of the chemicals used in fracking. Our actions, including the further rulemaking outlined today to address fracking wastewater, will protect public health and preserve our water resources for future generations.”
"New York has been a leader in our efforts to protect the environment and public health with the banning of high-volume hydraulic fracturing in 2015," New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said. "This significant action by the DRBC to ban fracking in the Delaware River Basin is critical to enhance and preserve a vital water resource that millions of people access and depend on every day. This resolution builds on our collective efforts to ensure the safety of our water supply and protect the environment and individuals and families for generations to come."
“At the direction of the Commissioners, DRBC staff published for public comment draft regulations to address high volume hydraulic fracturing in the Basin and held six public hearings to gather input on the proposed rules,” said Tambini. “DRBC received tens of thousands of comments, letters, and petitions from a diverse cross section of the public from within the Basin and beyond. These comments, along with additional scientific and technical literature and reports, studies, findings and conclusions of other government agencies on the impacts of HVHF on water resources, were reviewed and evaluated by the DRBC staff and the Commissioners. We appreciate the public comments, the input from our member state and federal agencies and the careful review, deliberation and action by our Commissioners.”
Reaction to the commission's decision on both sides of the Delaware River was swift.
“I applaud the Delaware River Basin Commission (DRBC) on its historic vote to protect our environment and public health by banning high-volume hydraulic fracturing," said Bucks County State Senator Steve Santarsiero. "I will work to ensure this resolution is implemented here in Pennsylvania and is upheld in the courts.”
Jeff Tittel, the director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, called the decision "a big win in the battle to ban fracking on the Delaware River.
"This historic vote means that fracking can no longer take place in the Basin. More importantly, the commission is working towards a full ban including the discharge of wastewater and taking of drinking water for fracking. This ban is critical. It will help protect the drinking water for 15 million people from water pollution. It also means that there won’t be pipelines built to take that gas to the market, protecting even more land and water. It is important that Governor Murphy and the other Governors finally did this,” said Tittel. “This is a first giant step toward getting a full ban that will end up banning all fracking activities."
He continued, “This is a great day for the Delaware River. After 15 years, we’ve finally been able to ban fracking in the Basin. Even though we had this victory today, we need to make sure that the ban is comprehensive and includes fracking waste and water withdrawals for fracking. Fracking involves injecting huge amounts of water and chemicals in rock formations that can pollute surrounding aquifers and waterways. This requires mixing millions of gallons of water with toxic chemicals including volatile organic chemicals like benzene, methyl benzene, formaldehyde, and others that are linked to cancer,” said Tittel. “Looking at also banning dumping of waste and water withdrawals is critical to stop fracking. By not allowing waste to come here, fracking companies will have less places to take their waste so less fracking will happen across the country.”
Tittel said banning fracking "is important to protect public health and the environment. Fracking involves injecting huge amounts of water and chemicals in rock formations that can pollute surrounding aquifers and waterways. This requires mixing millions of gallons of water with toxic chemicals including volatile organic chemicals like benzene, methyl benzene, formaldehyde, and others that are linked to cancer.
“It is critical that the DRBC is taking the next steps to get to a full ban and really protect us. They removed language that allowed for the importation of waste or exportation of water for fracking. They also passed a resolution that will prohibit these activities in the future. Governor Murphy came out for a full ban 4 years ago, and he signed a letter with Governors Carney and Wolf in 2018 supporting a full ban. Now they need to keep their word. Dumping fracking wastewater is dangerous because it contains over 600 different toxic chemicals, many of them carcinogenic. This could lead also to pollution and contaminated drinking water,” said Tittel. “Without this ban, we could have seen tens of thousands of wells in the Basin, hundreds of thousands of acres destroyed, and billions of gallons of water would have been polluted. We need to make sure that they move forward with a comprehensive fracking ban to protect the Delaware River.”
The Delaware River Basin covers 13,000 square miles of land in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York. By banning fracking, Tittel said the DRBC is helping to protect the public health and preserve the waters of the Basin for uses in accordance with their Comprehensive Plan.
“This is a victory in our battle to protect the Delaware River Basin for now and in the future. Just as important, they are taking the critical next step to move forward with a full ban. We have to come out and help them as they work to get it done. There will be public hearings and comment periods, and we need to make sure that we help them do the right thing. The Delaware River is an environmental treasure on the East Coast that supplies the clean drinking water for more than 15 million people. The River includes acres of forests, open space, and waterways that provides habitat for hundreds of wildlife species,” said Jeff Tittel, Director of the New Jersey Sierra Club. “We want to thank the Governors, including Governor Murphy, for voting to ban fracking and for moving forward with a full ban. Today is one of the most important days we’ve had in a long time to protect the Delaware River for future generations.”
Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Gene Barr issued the following statement in response to the vote:
“We are extremely disappointed to see Governor Wolf vote in lock step with the other states in the Delaware River Basin Commission to ban drilling and activities related to natural gas development in the basin.
"Throughout the pandemic, we have been told by government leaders to trust the science. The science is clear: as both the EPA and other water quality regulators, including the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, have noted, there is no support to any claim that drilling results in widespread impacts to drinking water, rivers or groundwater. This was a political decision uninformed by science.
“It’s important to note that while Texas and other states in the Midwest faced rolling blackouts, Pennsylvania and the grid it belongs to, PJM, were exporting significant volumes of gas and electricity thanks to our significant portfolio of gas, coal and nuclear resources that provide baseload power. It is quite clear the region and nation rely heavily on Pennsylvania’s resources to keep the lights on, and we must oppose any efforts to restrict the production and transmission of our natural resources.
“The votes by New York, New Jersey and Delaware provide further evidence that these states do not have Pennsylvania’s best interests in mind. Despite being in close proximity to Pennsylvania’s prolific wells, these states have obstructed infrastructure development that would have delivered Pennsylvania’s energy to the states and to customers in New England, where shamefully they have had to rely on foreign natural gas, including a tanker from Russia. These states have also taken regulatory actions to hamper the operating environment for manufacturing and energy resources, and today’s vote should give policymakers further pause in further coordination with these states on energy policy, such as joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
“Finally, the federal government’s decision to abstain from this vote is extremely disappointing, given the national energy security implications of reduced domestic energy development and President Biden’s stated commitment to reducing emissions and re-shoring manufacturing. With our economy reeling due to the pandemic and associated lockdown measures, and recent events highlighting how imperative energy production is, this is no time to let irresponsible voices carry the day and impede energy development.”
The DRBC is an interstate-federal government agency created in 1961 by concurrent compact legislation, marking the first time that the federal government and a group of states joined as equal partners in a river basin planning, development, and regulatory agency. The five Commission members are the governors of the basin states (Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania) and the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic Division, who represents the federal government.
To learn more about the Commission, visit www.drbc.gov or follow DRBC on Twitter at @DRBC1961.